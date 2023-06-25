Left Menu

Basketball-Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was named a WNBA All-Star for the ninth time on Sunday, just a little over six months after being released from a Russian prison. Griner warned during the preseason that she would need time to regain her full abilities after the 10 months she spent in Russian custody but has blown away her own expectations and was ninth in the league in average points per game as of Sunday.

The twice Olympic gold medallist has averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season for a struggling Mercury, who are last in the Western Conference with two wins and 10 losses. Twice MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty were named the captains for the All-Star Game, which is set for July 15 in Las Vegas.

The Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, who went first overall in the 2023 draft, became the first rookie since 2014 to earn an All-Star selection.

