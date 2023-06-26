Left Menu

PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:45 IST
PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The process to elect the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman might be delayed with two members of the former management committee approaching the Lahore High Court.

The Lahore High Court will on Monday head two petitions filed by former PCB management committee members Shakil Sheikh and Gul Zada against the election process to bring in Zaka Ashraf as the chairman and the legality of the Board of Governors which will elect the new chief.

The petitioners have requested the honourable judge to stay the elections of the chairman and suspend the BOG until it gives a verdict on their petitions.

“It is a tricky situation because the election commissioner and acting Chairman of the board has set June 27 as the date for holding election for new Chairman after the changes made to the Board of Governors,” one source in the board said.

Ironically, when Ashraf had become PCB chairman way back in 2012, he had faced similar legal challenges from his predecessor, Najam Sethi, and was even ordered to vacate his position once by the Supreme Court.

The PCB patron-in-chief, who happens to be the country's Prime Minister, nominates two candidates to the BOG and one of them is elected as chairman.

This time after incumbent Sethi had withdrawn from the election race, the premier nominated Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday as his candidates on the PCB’s BOG.

The uncertainty in Pakistan cricket comes at a time when the ICC and BCCI are set to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup on Tuesday.

“It will be a bad situation for Pakistan cricket if the Lahore High Court issues any stay order on the petitions today. Because at a time when the PCB is faced with many challenges from the ICC and BCCI, it is important to have a proper elected chairman,” a senior official of the board said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023