Left Menu

Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Source close to player

Sarfaraz Khans omission from the Indian team has been linked to fitness and disciplinary issues but sources in Mumbai cricket insisted that there was no truth in the claims.While it is perceived in BCCI circle that Sarfaraz needs to work on his fitness and also be a bit more disciplined both on and off the field, people associated with Mumbai cricket defended the middle-order batter.Sarfarazs gesture of pointing finger towards the dressing room after scoring a crucial hundred against Delhi in the previous season was not appreciated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:11 IST
Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Source close to player
Sarfaraz Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the Indian team has been linked to fitness and disciplinary issues but sources in Mumbai cricket insisted that there was no truth in the claims.

While it is perceived in BCCI circle that Sarfaraz needs to work on his fitness and also be a bit more disciplined both on and off the field, people associated with Mumbai cricket defended the middle-order batter.

Sarfaraz's gesture of pointing finger towards the dressing room after scoring a crucial hundred against Delhi in the previous season was not appreciated. It was perceived as a dig at one of the selectors watching the match. ''Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief,'' a sources close to cricketer told PTI on Monday.

''Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room,'' the source said.

There was also an incident where apparently MP coach Chandrakant Pandit was not happy with his attitude but the source said that Pandit always has been affectionate towards him.

''Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz,'' the source said.

People close to Sarfaraz do want to know why he has been ignored in the Indian team despite scoring heavily.

The current Indian team has a fitness criteria of 16.5 and he has cleared it and as far as cricketing fitness goes, he has at times batted for two days and fielded for another two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023