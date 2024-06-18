Left Menu

Putin Seeks North Korean Alliance Against Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude for North Korea's support in Ukraine and pledged close cooperation to counter US-led sanctions during his visit to Pyongyang. This aligns both countries against Western pressure, with plans for trade, tourism, cultural exchanges, and possibly arms deals.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 06:35 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for its support in Ukraine, committing to closer cooperation to counteract US-led sanctions. This strategic alliance was solidified during Putin's visit to Pyongyang, aimed at strengthening ties amid intensifying confrontations with Washington.

In an op-ed published in North Korean state media, Putin praised North Korea's firm backing of his actions in Ukraine. He emphasized that both nations would unitedly resist what he termed the West's ambitions to disrupt a 'multipolarized world order'.

During his two-day visit, Putin outlined plans for unspecified trade and payment systems designed to bypass Western control, as well as expanded cooperation in tourism, culture, and education. Concerns linger over potential arms exchanges between Moscow and Pyongyang to bolster their respective military capabilities.

