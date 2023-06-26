Left Menu

Arshdeep, Navdeep shine in County Championship

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:37 IST
Arshdeep, Navdeep shine in County Championship
Arshdeep Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Navdeep Saini shone bright for Kent and Worcestershire respectively in the ongoing County Championship in the United Kingdom.

While left-arm pacer Singh claimed two wickets against Northamtonshire in County Championship Division 1, Saini picked his maiden wicket with his first ball against Derbyshire in the County Championship Division 2.

Singh (2/56) rocked Northamptonshire's top-order, removing opener Emilio Gay (15) and skipper Luke Procter (7) with Kent captain Jack Leaning taking both the catches at the second slip.

It was yet another credible effort from Singh, who had bagged a four-wicket match haul on his debut against Surrey.

Australian pacer Wes Agar (5/63) was the most successful bowler for Kent as he claimed the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career.

Off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri also took three wickets as Sussex restricted Northamptonshire to a modest 237.

In reply, Kent reached 222 for one with Tawanda Muyeye (123) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (96) at the crease.

At County Ground, New Road, Worcester, Saini, who was included in India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, cleaned up Derbyshire opener Harry Came after the batter misread the line and length.

Saini was signed by Worcestershire for four matches, but he will miss three games as the schedule clashes with the West Indies Test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023