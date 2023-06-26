Ashleigh Gardner's masterclass guides Australia to 89-run victory against England in Women's Ashes

Ashleigh Gardner wreaked havoc on England batters as she claimed 8 wickets to power visitors to a thumping 89-run victory over hosts on the last day of one-off Women's Ashes Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday. Gardner spun Australia to a drought-breaking Test win with an incredible fourth-innings spell of 8-66, taking all five remaining England wickets in a stunning spell of bowling.

Australia's all-rounder finished with outrageous figures of 8/66 in the second innings, with her dismissal of Danni Wyatt (54) wrapping up the win. Australia entered the final day as big favourites, needing just five more wickets to win, while England trailed by 152 runs. England started the last day needing 152 runs to win with Kate Cross and Danielle Wyatt unbeaten at the strike.

Early in the day's play, England gave some optimism of pulling off an unusual run-chase, with 22 added in the first four overs without any panic. Wyatt, in particular, displayed exquisite strokeplay, including a stunning cover drive off Tahlia McGrath's first over. Cross was first to go, edging behind for 13, and the key wicket of Amy Jones - the last recognised batter - left Australia in a dominant position.

Amy Jones felt she'd survived a stumping scare from Gardner, but an umpire review revealed that Alyssa Healy had whipped the balls off at the second try, despite Jones' bat not crossing the line. It was a pivotal point in the game, putting England in need of something exceptional from their tail, and it also gave Gardner her maiden Test five-wicket haul.

In a promising pairing with Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone made Australia fight for the win, reducing the necessary total to two digits. When Gardner caught Ecclestone lbw, it only took Australia two more overs to wrap things up, with Gardner cleaning up Lauren Filer and England's final batter Wyatt to bundle out the hosts for 178.

Brief score: Australia 473 & 257 (Beth Mooney 85, Alyssa Healy 50; Sophie Ecclestone 5-63) vs England 463 & 178 (Danielle Wyatt 54, Emma Lamb 28; Ashleigh Gardner 8-66). (ANI)

