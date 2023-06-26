Left Menu

Italy coach explains why she left longtime captain Sara Gama off Women's World Cup team

Longtime captain Sara Gama was left off Italys squad for the Womens World Cup purely for technical-tactical and physical reasons, coach Milena Bertolini said Monday.Gama was a surprising omission when Bertolini announced a preliminary 32-woman team for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Dont think that I made this choice lightheartedly, Bertolini said at the Azzurres training camp in the Italian Dolomites.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:59 IST
Italy coach explains why she left longtime captain Sara Gama off Women's World Cup team

Longtime captain Sara Gama was left off Italy's squad for the Women's World Cup purely ''for technical-tactical and physical'' reasons, coach Milena Bertolini said Monday.

Gama was a surprising omission when Bertolini announced a preliminary 32-woman team for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"Don't think that I made this choice lightheartedly," Bertolini said at the Azzurre's training camp in the Italian Dolomites. "As head coach I have the right and the duty to make decisions. The reasons are exclusively technical-tactical and physical. Our movement is really growing and there are a lot of young players who are improving." The 34-year-old Gama is a center back who has made 126 appearances for Italy and helped the national team to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup in a breakout performance for the women's game in the country. Gama has also won five Serie A titles with Juventus.

Gama said on Instagram that she was notified three days before Friday's announcement.

"I accept the coach's choice despite the bitterness of these difficult hours due to the manner and timeframe with which this decision was communicated to me," Gama wrote. "I gave everything in 18 years with the national team." Italy finished last in its group at last year's European Championship.

"Since September we've begun working on some new things and inserting younger players," Bertolini said. "We don't want to have to rely on only one style of play. … We need to adapt to the opponent we're facing and know how to change during the course of a match." Italy opens against Argentina and also faces Sweden and South Africa in Group G. The Azzurre host Morocco in Ferrara on Saturday in a pre-tournament friendly.

Bertolini singled out defender Julie Piga and midfielder Giulia Dragoni for comment.

"It's the first time we've called up Piga, who plays in France as a center back. She's physical and excels on headers," Bertolini said. "Dragoni, who was already called up for the last friendly with Colombia, is a talent. She's got a lot of potential." ITALY: Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter Milan), Laura Giuliani (AC Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina) Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Valentina Bergamaschi (AC Milan), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Beatrice Merlo (Inter Milan), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Julie Piga (FC Fleury 91), Chiara Robustellini (Inter Milan), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus) Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina), Eva Schatzer (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter Milan) Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Como Women), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Martina Piemonte (Milan), Annamaria Serturini (Roma).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023