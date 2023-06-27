Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:06 IST
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, June 27 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of the West Indies.
*Stories related to World Cup schedule and venue announcement in Mumbai.
*Duleep Trophy preview.
*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship in Bengaluru: Pakistan vs Nepal at 3.30pm, India vs Kuwait at 7.30pm.
*Other stories related to India and international football.
WRESTLING: *Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections. SHOOTING: *National selection trials in New Delhi.
CHESS: *Global Chess League.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
