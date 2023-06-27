Sports Schedule for Tuesday, June 27 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of the West Indies.

*Stories related to World Cup schedule and venue announcement in Mumbai.

*Duleep Trophy preview.

*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship in Bengaluru: Pakistan vs Nepal at 3.30pm, India vs Kuwait at 7.30pm.

*Other stories related to India and international football.

WRESTLING: *Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections. SHOOTING: *National selection trials in New Delhi.

CHESS: *Global Chess League.

