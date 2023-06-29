Left Menu

Rugby-Leinster captain Sexton cited for misconduct at Champions Cup final

Ireland and Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has been cited for his conduct towards the match officials following Leinster's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup final, organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:46 IST
Ireland and Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has been cited for his conduct towards the match officials following Leinster's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup final, organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday. French side La Rochelle secured a tense 27-26 victory over Leinster at Dublin's Aviva Stadium last month.

Despite being sidelined by injury, Sexton made his way onto the field following the match, and was captured on video engaging in a heated discussion with the officials. Misconduct complaints have been lodged by the EPCR against Sexton and the club for failing to control him, with a video conference hearing scheduled for July 13.

If Sexton is found guilty, he may potentially face a ban. The 37-year-old is currently preparing for the World Cup with Ireland, which is set to take place in France at the beginning of September.

