Elorda Cup: Five Indian boxers bow out in quarterfinals

On Friday, Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarter-finals bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan. Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semi-finals bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:08 IST
Zoram Muana (right) in action. (Photo- BFI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Despite putting up spirited performances, pugilists Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered hard-fought defeats in the quarter-finals and exited the ongoing Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, Zoram (51kg) suffered a unanimous 0-5 defeat, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the 54kg category, Pukharam endured a 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar lost against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline. Hemant Yadav (71kg) also endured a 0:5 defeat against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but lost 0:5. On Friday, Vijay Kumar (60kg) will take to the ring for his quarter finals bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan.

Neema (63kg) will be contesting her semi-finals bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan. Indian boxer Sumit secured a resounding victory to confirm the bronze medal in the 86kg category on the second day of the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Sumit dominated his quarterfinal bout against Bekzat Tangatar of Kazakhstan from the get-go and showcased his power and precision to win 5-0 in a one-sided affair. (ANI)

