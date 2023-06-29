Left Menu

Tennis-Poland's Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test

Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram. After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak's period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on Dec. 29.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:43 IST
Tennis-Poland's Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test

Poland's Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday. The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

The 218th-ranked Majchrzak, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea, in October and reached the semi-finals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, earlier in 2022, accepted the suspension. "At the end of 2022, I lost everything in an instant. Since I was a child, I have been training hard to make my dreams come true. Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram.

After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak's period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on Dec. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023