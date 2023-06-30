Left Menu

Can't wait to celebrate Pro Kabaddi League season 10 with fans: Pawan Sehrawat

Ahead of the special announcement, Pro Kabaddi League star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement ahead of tenth season

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:12 IST
Can't wait to celebrate Pro Kabaddi League season 10 with fans: Pawan Sehrawat
Pawan Sehrawat in action during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The kabaddi fever is on the rise as the Pro Kabaddi League prepares to organize the milestone Season 10 this year. The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce the dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon. Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season, "I am really excited for the tenth season. The Pro Kabaddi League has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can't wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans."

Speaking about the impact of PKL in the last nine years, superstar raider Naveen, who has notched 934 points in 85 matches said, "The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of hundreds of players. Today, kabaddi has become an aspirational career and it's all thanks to PKL. I'm looking forward to many more seasons in the future." The Pro Kabaddi League has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthrall the fans once again during the course of the upcoming season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023