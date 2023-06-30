Left Menu

Elite Italian bicycle maker Pinarello changes hands

Earlier this month the Financial Times reported that billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, the former chief executive of Glencore, was poised to acquire a controlling stake in Pinarello, which was valued around 250 million euros ($273 million). Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisers to L Catterton on the deal for which financial details were not disclosed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:21 IST
Elite Italian bicycle maker Pinarello changes hands

Private equity firm L Catterton, which is backed by LVMH, has sold leading Italian bicycle brand Pinarello to an unnamed private family office, it said on Friday. Fausto Pinarello, the son of the founder of the bicycle group, would maintain a stake in the company and his role as chairman, L Catterton said in a statement.

The company traces its roots back to a cycle shop set up by former professional cyclist Giovanni Pinarello in 1952. It provided bikes for 1990s Tour de France champion Miguel Indurain and current hour record holder Filippo Ganna. Earlier this month the Financial Times reported that billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, the former chief executive of Glencore, was poised to acquire a controlling stake in Pinarello, which was valued around 250 million euros ($273 million).

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisers to L Catterton on the deal for which financial details were not disclosed. L Catterton had bought Pinarello in 2016. ($1 = 0.9160 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023