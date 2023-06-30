Left Menu

Australia announce squad against Ireland for ODI series; Alyssa Healy to lead

Australia will play the first ODI of the three-match series against Ireland on July 23 at Castle Avenue in Dublin while the second game will be played on July 25 at the same venue.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:22 IST
Australia announce squad against Ireland for ODI series; Alyssa Healy to lead
Team Australia (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alyssa Healy will once again lead the Australia squad when the team travels to Ireland for three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship. A 14-player Australia squad will travel to Dublin in late July. Australia will play the first ODI of the three-match series against Ireland on July 23 at Castle Avenue in Dublin while the second game will be played on July 25 at the same venue.

"Australia will head to Dublin after the final Ashes ODI for the three-game one-day series, which forms part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship," Cricket Australia said in an official statement. For Australian bowler Kim Garth, who played 114 matches for her native country Ireland before relocating to Australia in 2020, it's a full circle moment.

Shawn Flegler, national selector and head of performance for women's cricket, praised Garth's dedication when she returned home. Kim Garth is set to go toe-to-toe with her former teammates after being named in Australia's 14-player squad for their upcoming tour of Ireland. "Kim Garth has had a remarkable cricketing journey to this point of her career. She's worked incredibly hard to earn her place on this tour and there's no doubt it will be a unique experience for her," Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and national selector Shawn Flegler was quoted as saying cricket.com.au.

Heather Graham, a quick bowler who has been chosen to the squad, will join the Australian team following the Australia A series, which has been taking place concurrently with the Ashes. Megan Schutt, who will be rested following the UK tour, has been replaced by Graham. Flegler said the group will relish the special difficulties Ireland presents.

"While our players and staff are squarely focused on retaining the Ashes at present, there is excitement about returning to Ireland for the ODI series in the coming weeks. "Taking on an emerging Ireland team in their home conditions will be a great challenge for our team off the back of an Ashes campaign. Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023