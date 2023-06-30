Left Menu

ESPN lays off on-air talent including NBA analyst Van Gundy

ESPN laid off about 20 of its sports personalities on Friday as the Walt Disney unit seeks to more closely manage costs, a source said. A source said ESPN would honor their employment contracts.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:59 IST
ESPN lays off on-air talent including NBA analyst Van Gundy

ESPN laid off about 20 of its sports personalities on Friday as the Walt Disney unit seeks to more closely manage costs, a source said. Among those affected by the cuts were long-time NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy, former head coach of the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, and studio analyst Jalen Rose, a former NBA player at six teams including the Indiana Pacers.

It also laid off ESPN Radio's morning show co-hosts, Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson. "Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun," ESPN said in a statement to Reuters.

ESPN has already undergone two rounds of layoffs that did not impact talent as part of parent company Disney's announced plans to eliminate 7,000 jobs. The Burbank entertainment giant is seeking to pare $5.5 billion in costs. This latest round of reductions, targeting talent, was part of ESPN's efforts to hit its financial targets. A source said ESPN would honor their employment contracts. It also will evaluate future contracts when they come up for renewal.

"These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth," ESPN said in its statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023