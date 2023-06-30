"Dhananjaya's innings was masterclass": Sri Lanka skipper after win over Netherlands

Following his side's 21-run win over Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said that his side played some rash shots while batting and added that Dhananjaya de Silva's innings was "masterclass". A gusty half-century by Dhananjaya de Silva and all-round efforts from Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka overcome a valiant effort by Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup Super Six match on Friday.

"It was a tough game as the score was not enough. We still managed to cross the line. It is about the skill, we played some rash shots. We batted first in the last few games, so we knew the conditions. In a tournament like this, you might be down, but I am still taking it. We will have to play according to the conditions in the first 10 overs," Shanaka said in a post-match presentation. "(On Silva's knock) It is a masterclass innings, he deserved a hundred. Not many people can do that from that position. We knew we could defend with our bowling. Theekshana and Hasaranga take the brave call and pick the wickets for me. Scotty was on strike, I wanted to keep Theekshana for the other batter, that is why I bowled. I want to win all the coming matches. We have to make sure that we are doing the correct things," he added.

SL are at the top of the Super Six stage points table with six points. Netherlands are at fourth place with two points. Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and were bundled out for 213 in 47.4 overs. The one-time champions lost half of their side for 67 runs. But a knock from Dhananjaya (93 in 111 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and contributions from Dimuth Karunaratne (33), Wanindu Hasaranga (20) and Maheesh Theekshana (28) took SL to a 200-plus score.

Logan van Beek (3/26) and Bas de Leede (3/42) were the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. The Netherlands struggled in the chase of 214 and lost their openers Vikramjit Singh and Max o'Dowd for ducks. Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede began the work of rebuilding for Netherlands and brought up a half-century stand for the third wicket. Barresi got his 7th ODI fifty as well.

The Dutch faltered after the wicket of Barresi (52 in 50 balls, with six fours and a six) and were soon five down for 127 runs, needing 87 runs to win. Leede also scored 41 in 53 balls, with three boundaries. Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets to peg back the Netherlands further. But captain Scott Edwards refused to go down without a fight. He shared crucial stands with the lower order to give his team hope.

However, he was left stranded at the other end on 67* in 68 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes as the Dutch fell 22 runs short of the desired target. The Netherlands finished at 192 in 40 overs. Theekshana (3/31) and Hasaranga (2/53) were the picks of the bowlers for SL. Dhananjaya got the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)