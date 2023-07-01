Soccer-Senegal forward Jackson joins Chelsea from Villarreal

Left Menu

Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson has joined Chelsea from Villarreal on an eight-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 22-year-old played a vital role for Villarreal last season, scoring nine goals in the final eight matches and winning the LaLiga Player of the Month award for May. Jackson scored 12 goals in 26 league matches last term.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 00:07 IST
Jackson scored 12 goals in 26 league matches last term. He also made his debut for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar, playing for 16 minutes in the 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands. Chelsea did not give any financial details but British media said they will pay 37 million euros ($40.38 million) for Jackson.

Following Christopher Nkunku's arrival from RB Leipzig, he is the second forward to join Chelsea this month. The Stamford Bridge side will seek to revive their fortunes under former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino after finishing 12th - their worst finish to a season since 1994.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

