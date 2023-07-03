Left Menu

Soccer-Italy name 16-year-old Dragoni in World Cup squad

Italy have included Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in their 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup released on Sunday. Dragoni made her debut in a home friendly against Morocco on Saturday which finished goalless. Milena Bertolini's squad announcement came with few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 04:16 IST
Soccer-Italy name 16-year-old Dragoni in World Cup squad

Italy have included Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in their 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup released on Sunday. Dragoni made her debut in a home friendly against Morocco on Saturday which finished goalless.

Milena Bertolini's squad announcement came with few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano. It was already known that 34-year-old captain Sara Gama would not be in the squad for "technical-tactical and physical" factors. Bertolini did not say who would take over as skipper.

Defenders Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo are on standby and will train with the squad in the lead up to the tournament ready to step up in case of illness or injury. The ninth edition of the World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with Italy starting against Argentina on July 24 before taking on Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023