Punjab FC extend contract of I-League winning foreign trio

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:20 IST
Punjab FC, the first I-League club to get a promotion into the top-tier Indian Super League, have extended the contract of their foreign trio of Luka, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Limbu.

Slovenian forward Luka, Spanish midfielder Juan and Nepalese custodian Limbu played a key role in their historic title-winning season.

Luka finished the I-League season as the top scorer with 16 goals.

Left-footed magician Juan was adjudged the best midfielder of the league.

He also contributed upfront as he finished the season with 10 goals. This was also Juan’s best season in India.

Nepalese custodian Limbu was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the league for his stellar performances in between the sticks. He finished the season with 11 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals from 21 matches.

Speaking about the contract extension of the players, technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said: “We hope that they will be able to continue their form in the same way as we plan to achieve newer targets with the Club.”

