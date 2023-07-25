Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies recall Hetmyer, Thomas for India ODIs

West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match One Day International series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:08 IST
West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match One Day International series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not available for selection, while all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out with injury, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group," chief selector Desmond Haynes said in the statement. "Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron's style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings, and he is also a potential finisher." Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been drafted in following his recovery from a lower-back injury.

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup in India and lost the two-test series against India 1-0. Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

