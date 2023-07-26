Left Menu

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja Honored with Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja gets awarded with Most Valuable Innovation in Knee Replacement Surgeries UF-3D TMT Technique at the third edition of the Golden Glory Awards 2023 presented by Brands Impact in Mumbai graced by Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra.Rajpal Yadav, Gauahar Khan, Shriya Saran, Karishma Tanna, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Bharti Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Chakraborty, and Shivangi Joshi were among the notable celebrities who received the Golden Glory Award 2023.Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja is the Chairman Director of Ivy Pace Institute of Orthopaedics and joint replacement.

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja gets awarded with “Most Valuable Innovation in Knee Replacement Surgeries (UF-3D TMT Technique)” at the third edition of the Golden Glory Awards 2023 presented by Brands Impact in Mumbai graced by Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rajpal Yadav, Gauahar Khan, Shriya Saran, Karishma Tanna, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Bharti Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Chakraborty, and Shivangi Joshi were among the notable celebrities who received the Golden Glory Award 2023.

Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja is the Chairman & Director of Ivy Pace Institute of Orthopaedics and joint replacement. Following his MS in Orthopaedics with a strong interest in joint replacement, Dr. Bhanu traveled to Europe for advanced training in knee and hip replacement, where he was exposed to various modalities such as primary knee replacement, complex knee replacement, and revision surgeries (Hip & Knee). He worked with Aesculap Germany for navigated knee and hip surgery. His continued interest led him to England and Scotland for advanced joint replacement training. He has conducted around 18,000 joint replacement procedures to date.

On receiving the award, Dr. Bhanu said, “Nothing can be achieved without hard work. Sewa se Shikhar tak can only be achieved by being loyal to the patients and it would require not only hard work but sacrifices too.” To begin his professional career, he began establishing his name at the national level by performing OPDs in various locations around the country. Within no time Dr. Bhanu became a household name in joint replacement pertaining to his charming personality and humble nature. Dr. Bhanu used to visit his patients at the comfort of their homes to give them a comfortable operative journey.

Dr. Bhanu designed a special technique ROBO 3D - TMT for knee replacement which he termed as resurfacing. With an exposure to more than 10,000 knee replacements he does knee replacements within 15-20 minutes without using Tourniquet, Epidural, Urinary Catheter. His expertise is in stitchless knee replacement with Recovery to Room (R2R) walking facility within 6 hours of surgery. Patients can properly walk after 4 days of surgery. He has a rich and vast experience in Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement, Shoulder Replacement, Revision Surgery, all kinds of complex fractures.

His sole desire is to build a state of art facility for joint replacement which not only makes him proud nationally but also gets recognition as one of the best centers in the world at an international level. Winning the Golden Glory Award 2023 attests to Dr. Bhanu's exceptional accessibility and commitment.

 

