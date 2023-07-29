Left Menu

Brazilian duo Vinicius, Rodrygo given new jersey numbers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been assigned new jersey numbers. Vinicius Junior is being given the iconic jersey number 7 and Rodrygo has got the jersey number 11.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:26 IST
Vinicius Junior (Left) and Rodrygo (Right) (Twitter: Photo/realmadrid). Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been assigned new jersey numbers. Vinicius Junior is being given the iconic jersey number 7 and Rodrygo has got the jersey number 11. The Brazilian duo were presented with their new jersey numbers at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday.

Real Madrid football club is in the USA for their pre-season tour and they are going to face their arch-rivals Football Club Barcelona on Sunday. The Brazilian duo expressed their feelings after receiving their new jersey numbers.

Vinicius Junior said, "I am truly happy, very grateful to be able to wear this Number 7 shirt. Great players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Juanito wore this number. I truly believe that Rodrygo and I will have a great season this time." Speaking about the player who inspires him the most, Vinicius said, "I'd say Cristiano Ronaldo because I saw his first game through to his last at Madrid."

He added, "Cristiano Ronaldo also left his mark on an era at the club and I'm very happy and excited that Ronaldo is one of my idols and wearing his shirt is a dream come true." When asked about what's the best thing he likes about Rodrygo, he said, "Everything, the way he understands the game, his quality, everything he can do on the pitch. That's all."

The 23-year-old added, "With hard work, you can achieve anything, we've come from Brazil and made it at Real Madrid. " Rodrygo said, "It means a lot to me. It's a number that I've liked since I was a child. It's also a number that has a rich history at this club. And as Vini said, I hope we have a great season with our new jersey numbers."

When asked about the player who inspires him the most. Rodrygo said, "Some historic players. Paco Gento won six Champions League. It would be an honour for me to get near that or even win six too. I am very happy to be able to wear this number 11 jersey." Speaking about what's the best thing he likes about Vini, Rodrygo said, " What I like most about him is that he always takes his man on, no matter where he is, he always dribbles, he's never scared no matter what the situation is and I love his personality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

