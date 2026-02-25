Left Menu

Heroic Battle: Honoring Courage with the Purple Heart

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was honored with the Purple Heart at Trump’s State of the Union. Wolfe, who was injured in an ambush while patrolling, made a miraculous recovery. Trump also paid tribute to US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who died in the same attack.

Updated: 25-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:56 IST
In a poignant moment during the State of the Union address, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was awarded the Purple Heart by Gen. James Seward. Recognized for his resilience after surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Wolfe's recovery was hailed as miraculous by former President Donald Trump.

The same ambush claimed the life of US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, whose sacrifice was also honored in Trump's speech. Addressing Beckstrom's parents in attendance, Trump praised her as a true American patriot, prompting a bipartisan standing ovation from the audience.

Authorities have charged Rahmanullah Lakanwal in connection with the attack. He allegedly traveled from Washington state with the intent to harm the service members. The incident has sparked discussions over immigration policies in the country.

