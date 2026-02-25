Left Menu

Tragic Mistake: Sikh Man Abducted and Found Dead in California

Avtar Singh, a Sikh volunteer from Tracy, California, was kidnapped and later found dead. Authorities revealed he was not the intended target of the abduction. Singh was well-known for his work at a local Sikh temple. Investigation into this isolated incident is ongoing, with no current threat to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:58 IST
Avtar Singh

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, Avtar Singh, a 57-year-old Sikh volunteer, was found dead in California after being kidnapped. Singh, who was not the intended target of the crime, was reported missing on February 17th from Tracy, California. Authorities are actively investigating this isolated incident.

Surveillance footage captured Singh being forced into a white SUV by three unknown individuals. Days later, on February 20th, Singh's body was discovered near Lake Berryessa, corroborating initial descriptions of the missing person. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is working to identify those responsible.

Singh, a dedicated volunteer at a local Sikh temple, was remembered fondly by the community. Despite the lack of details concerning the abductors' motives, authorities reassured that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Singh's contribution as head cook and his personable nature left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

