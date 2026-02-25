Tragic Mistake: Sikh Man Abducted and Found Dead in California

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, Avtar Singh, a 57-year-old Sikh volunteer, was found dead in California after being kidnapped. Singh, who was not the intended target of the crime, was reported missing on February 17th from Tracy, California. Authorities are actively investigating this isolated incident.

Surveillance footage captured Singh being forced into a white SUV by three unknown individuals. Days later, on February 20th, Singh's body was discovered near Lake Berryessa, corroborating initial descriptions of the missing person. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is working to identify those responsible.

Singh, a dedicated volunteer at a local Sikh temple, was remembered fondly by the community. Despite the lack of details concerning the abductors' motives, authorities reassured that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Singh's contribution as head cook and his personable nature left a lasting impact on those who knew him.