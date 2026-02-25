Thane's Bogus Call Centre Scam Busted: Foreign Nationals Targeted
Police in Thane have exposed a fraudulent call centre operation targeting foreign nationals, particularly Americans, with fake software sales. Five individuals have been detained following a raid in Ambernath. The scheme tricked victims into making payments which were then blocked, exploiting scripted conversations to gain victim trust.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, Thane police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation that duped foreign nationals, primarily American citizens, by posing as software sellers. The raid, which took place in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district late Tuesday night, led to the detention of five suspects, including the call centre's owner, police officials have reported.
The bogus call centre, which operated under the guise of a business centre providing software services, targeted foreign nationals through phone calls. Call centre employees employed scripted dialogues to build trust and persuade victims to make advance payments for software services. Once payments were received, connections with the victims were severed.
Police officials have seized various electronic gadgets and accessories from the premises that were used in the illegal operation. A case has been filed against the five detainees under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telegraph Act. Investigations continue to verify the victims' credentials and nationality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu visits Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.
Political Clash Over Maharashtra's EV Policy Collapse
BJP Strategizes for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections in Maharashtra
SIT Probes Maharashtra Exam Paper Leak
Subsidy Proposal for Vidarbha's Paddy Farmers Awaits Maharashtra Cabinet Nod