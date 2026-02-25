Thane's Bogus Call Centre Scam Busted: Foreign Nationals Targeted

In a major crackdown, Thane police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation that duped foreign nationals, primarily American citizens, by posing as software sellers. The raid, which took place in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district late Tuesday night, led to the detention of five suspects, including the call centre's owner, police officials have reported.

The bogus call centre, which operated under the guise of a business centre providing software services, targeted foreign nationals through phone calls. Call centre employees employed scripted dialogues to build trust and persuade victims to make advance payments for software services. Once payments were received, connections with the victims were severed.

Police officials have seized various electronic gadgets and accessories from the premises that were used in the illegal operation. A case has been filed against the five detainees under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telegraph Act. Investigations continue to verify the victims' credentials and nationality.

(With inputs from agencies.)