Left Menu

Thane's Bogus Call Centre Scam Busted: Foreign Nationals Targeted

Police in Thane have exposed a fraudulent call centre operation targeting foreign nationals, particularly Americans, with fake software sales. Five individuals have been detained following a raid in Ambernath. The scheme tricked victims into making payments which were then blocked, exploiting scripted conversations to gain victim trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:00 IST
Thane's Bogus Call Centre Scam Busted: Foreign Nationals Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, Thane police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation that duped foreign nationals, primarily American citizens, by posing as software sellers. The raid, which took place in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district late Tuesday night, led to the detention of five suspects, including the call centre's owner, police officials have reported.

The bogus call centre, which operated under the guise of a business centre providing software services, targeted foreign nationals through phone calls. Call centre employees employed scripted dialogues to build trust and persuade victims to make advance payments for software services. Once payments were received, connections with the victims were severed.

Police officials have seized various electronic gadgets and accessories from the premises that were used in the illegal operation. A case has been filed against the five detainees under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Telegraph Act. Investigations continue to verify the victims' credentials and nationality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
2
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
3
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global
4
Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026