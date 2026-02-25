India to Defend Manufacturing Support Policies in WTO Dispute with China

India has declared its intention to robustly defend its manufacturing support policies amidst a WTO dispute with China. The Asian nation asserts that these measures comply with WTO norms, countering China's claims of policy violations.

China, after failing to reach an agreement through bilateral consultations, has prompted the WTO to set up a dispute adjudication panel to examine these policies, particularly concerning India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for batteries and electric vehicles.

With bilateral trade imbalances already in focus, India clearly seeks to maintain its economic strategies while upholding international trade regulations, preparing for a thorough defense at the upcoming WTO proceedings.