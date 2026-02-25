Left Menu

India to Defend Manufacturing Support Policies in WTO Dispute with China

India is set to defend its manufacturing support policies in the automobile and renewable energy sectors, which China has challenged at the WTO over alleged non-compliance. Despite bilateral talks, China has sought a panel to resolve the dispute. India maintains its actions align with WTO rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:58 IST
India to Defend Manufacturing Support Policies in WTO Dispute with China
  • Country:
  • India

India has declared its intention to robustly defend its manufacturing support policies amidst a WTO dispute with China. The Asian nation asserts that these measures comply with WTO norms, countering China's claims of policy violations.

China, after failing to reach an agreement through bilateral consultations, has prompted the WTO to set up a dispute adjudication panel to examine these policies, particularly concerning India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for batteries and electric vehicles.

With bilateral trade imbalances already in focus, India clearly seeks to maintain its economic strategies while upholding international trade regulations, preparing for a thorough defense at the upcoming WTO proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

 India
2
Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

 Global
3
Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

 Global
4
Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026