India to Defend Manufacturing Support Policies in WTO Dispute with China
India is set to defend its manufacturing support policies in the automobile and renewable energy sectors, which China has challenged at the WTO over alleged non-compliance. Despite bilateral talks, China has sought a panel to resolve the dispute. India maintains its actions align with WTO rules.
- Country:
- India
India has declared its intention to robustly defend its manufacturing support policies amidst a WTO dispute with China. The Asian nation asserts that these measures comply with WTO norms, countering China's claims of policy violations.
China, after failing to reach an agreement through bilateral consultations, has prompted the WTO to set up a dispute adjudication panel to examine these policies, particularly concerning India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for batteries and electric vehicles.
With bilateral trade imbalances already in focus, India clearly seeks to maintain its economic strategies while upholding international trade regulations, preparing for a thorough defense at the upcoming WTO proceedings.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- WTO
- China
- trade
- dispute
- manufacturing
- policies
- support
- renewable energy
- automobile
ALSO READ
Governor Spanberger Criticizes Trump's Policies in Democratic Address
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute
Apple's Strategic Shift: Balancing Tech Investments and Manufacturing Diversification
Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns
Territorial Tensions: Sierra Leone and Guinea Border Dispute Escalates