Athletics-Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 23:58 IST
Ivana Vuleta has had a career full of bronze medals, but the 33-year-old Serbian finally won long jump gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Vuleta soared a personal-best 7.14 metres, top in the world this season, on her fifth of six jumps to secure the victory, saying her experience was an advantage.

"It has been a long, long, long ride," Vuleta said. "Every medal, every final is really special but at this age it is really hard to keep everything together. "I am glad that I have used all the experience I have, it was my greatest ally."

Vuleta won bronze at both the 2013 and 2015 worlds and at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where her medal was Serbia's first in athletics at the Games. Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States captured the silver on Sunday with a leap of 6.91m in her senior world championship debut, while Alina Rotaru-Kottmann of Romania jumped 6.88m for bronze.

"I knew I was ready and I will deliver in the right moment. Finally, I did something I was dreaming of for so long," Vuleta said. "I am so emotional, this medal is really heavy. I enjoyed every single moment in this competition. After so many years and so many medals, I just knew I had to have one gold from an outdoor championships. "The only gold missing is the one from the Olympic Games. With it, I will finish my mission in athletics."

Reigning Olympic and world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany missed the competition due to injury. Vuleta has traditionally had more success indoors, winning two world indoor titles. She was a disappointing seventh at the world outdoor championships last year in Eugene.

