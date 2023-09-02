Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tiafoe beats 'annoying' Mannarino, Paul inspired by young fan at U.S. Open

American Frances Tiafoe overcame crafty veteran Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-2 6-3 7-6(6) in front of a raucous crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday to reach the U.S. Open fourth round. Tiafoe managed to convert just five of 15 break points and said the 35-year-old Frenchman's unpredictable style gave him fits in the nearly three-hour affair.

Mohamed al-Fayed, ex-Harrods owner whose son died with Princess Diana, dead at 94

Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Princess Diana, has died, his family said.

Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, al-Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and then worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He built his family's fortune in real estate, shipping and construction, first in the Middle East and then in Europe.

Tennis-Swiatek routs 'sister' Juvan to reach U.S. Open last 16

Defending champion Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance to roll into the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-0 6-1 dismantling of Slovenian qualifier and best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday. Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium the top-seeded Pole had no choice but to put their friendship on hold while she got down to business.

Motor racing-Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrated his 29th birthday and kept the home crowd happy with the fastest lap in practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday after Formula One leader Max Verstappen set the early pace. The Spaniard lapped Monza's 'Temple of Speed' with a best time of one minute 21.355 seconds with McLaren's Lando Norris second and 0.019 slower in a second session that was twice red-flagged.

Tennis-Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Caroline Wozniacki won the battle of U.S. Open comeback queens by rallying to beat Jennifer Brady 4-6 6-3 6-1 on Friday and move into the fourth round at the season's final Grand Slam.

Wozniacki and Brady have been the feel-good stories at Flushing Meadows and their storylines converged on a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the 33-year-old Dane continuing her dazzling return by reaching the last 16.

Athletics-Triple world champion Lyles ends season

American sprinter Noah Lyles is ending his season, he announced on Friday, less than a week after he captured the sprint treble at the World Athletics Championships. "And with that I say goodbye to the 2023 season!" Lyles said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) urged the country's Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD) to provisionally suspend soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday after the TAD opened a case against him for "serious", rather than "very serious" misconduct. Rubiales caused a storm when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup in Sydney. He also grabbed his crotch while standing feet away from Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Soccer-Inter Miami decide not to stay at LA hotel where workers are striking

Inter Miami have changed their plans and will no longer stay this weekend at a Santa Monica hotel where workers recently went on strike, a union source told Reuters on Friday. Inter Miami and star forward Lionel Messi were scheduled to check into the beachside Fairmont Miramar on Friday ahead of Sunday's MLS match at LAFC but heeded calls from Unite Here Local 11 to stay away, said union spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

Golf-Briton Fitzpatrick takes European Masters lead to boost Ryder Cup hopes

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated his 29th birthday by storming into the lead following the European Masters second round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Friday, boosting his chances of claiming a place in the European Ryder Cup team. Former U.S. Open champion Fitzpatrick racked up six birdies and a bogey in a second-round 65 to reach 12-under-par for a one-shot lead over Swede Alexander Bjork.

Soccer-Man Utd have busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes, Liverpool sign Gravenberch

Manchester United bolstered their squad with a flurry of transfer deadline day signings, Manchester City and Liverpool also splashed out while ambitious Brighton & Hove Albion sealed an audacious loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati on Friday. Premier League champions City, as expected, were not that busy but the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to their rich collection of midfield options.

