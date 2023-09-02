Left Menu

Soccer-Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan

Belgian international Divock Origi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Premier League side announced on Friday. Origi joined Milan on loan from Liverpool last summer after making 36 appearances in all competitions, including eight in the Champions League. The 28-year-old joined the Merseyside club in 2014 and made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 06:53 IST
Soccer-Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan

Belgian international Divock Origi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Premier League side announced on Friday. Origi joins Forest's last-minute signings, along with Irish centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Argentine defender Nicolas Dominguez and Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares.

"Divock returns to the Premier League to further add strength to our squad. We wanted to bolster our attacking options and Divock certainly helps us to do that," Forest Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said in a statement. Origi joined Milan on loan from Liverpool last summer after making 36 appearances in all competitions, including eight in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old joined the Merseyside club in 2014 and made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists. During his eight-year spell he won an FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League title with Jurgen Klopp's side, as well as scoring in semi-finals and final of Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Champions League-winning campaign.

Origi, who has 32 caps for Belgium, made his international debut in May 2014. Forest visit Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. They are 14th in the league standings, with three points from three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023