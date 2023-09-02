Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League clubs spend record 2.36 billion pounds in transfer window

Premier League clubs spent a record 2.36 billion pounds ($2.97 billion) on new players in the recently concluded transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte. 1, exceeded last year's record 1.92 billion pounds, with the top-flight clubs spending 255 million pounds ($320.99 million) on deadline day alone, it said. Premier League clubs are responsible for 48% of the total spending across Europe's top five leagues, which include the LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 14:27 IST
Soccer-Premier League clubs spend record 2.36 billion pounds in transfer window
Representative Image

Premier League clubs spent a record 2.36 billion pounds ($2.97 billion) on new players in the recently concluded transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte. The transfer window, which opened on June 14 before closing on Sept. 1, exceeded last year's record 1.92 billion pounds, with the top-flight clubs spending 255 million pounds ($320.99 million) on deadline day alone, it said.

Premier League clubs are responsible for 48% of the total spending across Europe's top five leagues, which include the LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. "A second successive summer of record spending by Premier League clubs suggests that year-on-year revenue growth could return following the pandemic," Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group, told the BBC. "Nearly three-quarters of Premier League clubs (14) spent more this summer than the last, reflecting the increased intensity of competition.

"There continues to be pressure on clubs to acquire top talent to satisfy their on-pitch objectives, whether that's qualifying for European competition or simply maintaining their position in the Premier League." Chelsea has spent more than $1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

The London-based club broke the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo for a reported 115 million pounds, eclipsing the record 106 million pounds they paid to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January. Champions Manchester City signed winger Jeremy Doku for 55 million pounds last month, having brought in defender Josko Gvardiol for 77 million pounds and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for 25 million pounds earlier.

City's final signing in the transfer window was midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers for 53 million pounds. Last season's runners-up Arsenal splashed out 65 million pounds on forward Kai Havertz, followed by 105 million pounds on England midfielder Declan Rice, while Manchester United spent 72 million pounds on striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Newcastle United, who finished fourth last season, brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali for 55 million pounds and winger Harvey Barnes for 38 million pounds. Nottingham Forest, who finished 16th last season, signed as many as seven players on deadline day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023