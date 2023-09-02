Left Menu

India opt to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their much-anticipated Asia Cup opener here on Saturday. India are also playing two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.Pakistan have retained the playing XI that thrashed Nepal in their opening match of the tournament.

02-09-2023
India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their much-anticipated Asia Cup opener here on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer is back in the Indian middle-order after a long injury layoff and so is Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pace attack in the company of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. India are also playing two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan have retained the playing XI that thrashed Nepal in their opening match of the tournament. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

