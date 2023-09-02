Asia Cup: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Saturday registered his lowest individual score against Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2023 clash. In the match against Pakistan at Kandy, Virat started off with his signature cover drive and it looked like he would play another brilliant knock against the arch-rivals. But he was soon dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose delivery hit the stumps after an inside edge from Kohli's willow. Virat was out for just four runs in seven balls.

This is his lowest score against Pakistan since December 2012, when he was dismissed for a duck in five balls during an ODI in Chennai. Virat loves playing against Pakistan and the numbers prove it. In 14 ODIs, he has scored 540 runs at an average of 45.00, with two centuries and two half-centuries, with the best score of 183.

In 10 T20Is against Pakistan, he has scored 488 runs at an average of 81.33, with five half-centuries in 10 innings and a strike rate of over 123, with the best score of 82*. Some of Virat's best knocks have come against Pakistan. Be it his explosive 183 in Asia Cup 2012 during a 330-run chase, his 107 in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, his 49 in a tense run-chase of 84 in the 2016 Asia Cup, 55* in front of legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the T20 World Cup 2022 or his incredible 82* off 53 balls during a tense 160-run chase during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Virat has given fans plenty to remember against Pakistan.

Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs. India struggled to take on the pace duo of Shaheen and Haris Rauf, with Shaheen getting skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) and Haris getting Shreyas Iyer (14) and Shubman Gill (10). India was reduced to 66/4. Then a 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (82 in 81 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Hardik Pandya (87 in 90 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India cross 200 runs.

Then, contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) helped India cross the 250-run mark. Shaheen (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Naseem Shah (3/36) and Haris Rauf (3/58) also bowled well for Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)