HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

1837 KEYS OVERCOMES SAMSONOVA American 17th seed Madison Keys bounced back from a set down to defeat Russian Liudmila Samsonova, 14th seed, 5-7 6-2 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2023 00:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 00:43 IST
Highlights of the sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 1856 ARNALDI KNOCKS NORRIE OUT

1635 KASATKINA BEATS MINNEN TO SET UP SABALENKA CLASH Russian 13th seed Daria Kasatkina overcame Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4 and will face world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.

1610 SABALENKA MARCHES ON Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka beat Clara Burel of France 6-1 6-1 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the fourth round.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a third-round match against Briton Dan Evans, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

