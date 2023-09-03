Left Menu

Amit Shah congratulated Team India on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote that the Indian Hockey has a bright future ahead. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:45 IST
Amit Shah lauds Indian Hockey Team for winning Hockey5s Asia Cup 
India's men's Hockey team (Image: Twitter/ Kiren Rijiju) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded India's men's Hockey Team for winning the Hockey5s Asia Cup by beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final in Salalah, Oman on Saturday. Amit Shah congratulated Team India on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote that the Indian Hockey has a bright future ahead.

"Well done Team India! Bravo to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for being crowned champions at the Hockey5s Asia Cup! Their conquest strengthens the belief among Indian sporting talents that they have a bright future ahead. My best wishes for the Hockey5s World Cup to be held next year in Oman," Amit Shah wrote in his X handle. The Indian men's hockey team was crowned Champions at the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup on Saturday, which also served as Asia's qualifying tournament for the FIH Men's Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024, defeating Pakistan 4-4 (2-0 SO) in the all-important final.

Subsequently, India qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. For India, Mohammed Raheel (19', 26') Jugraj Singh (7'), and Maninder Singh (10') were on target in the regulation time, while Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India in the Shoot-Out to script their win. For Pakistan, Abdul Rehman (5'), Captain Abdul Rana (13'), Zikriya Hayat (14'), and Arshad Liaqat (19') scored the goals. The match went to the Shoot-Out after both teams remained locked in a stalemate at 4-4 at the end of the regulation time. Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India, while Arshad Liaqat and Muhammad Murtaza missed their shots for Pakistan, and India won the match 4-4 (2-0 SO) to claim the trophy.

For their remarkable performance and the important win, Hockey India announced Rs 2.00 Lakh to each player of the team, while Rs 1.00 Lakh each for the support staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

