Triathlon-Jorgensen wins in Spain on comeback, targets Paris 2024
Rio Olympic champion Gwen Jorgensen won the World Triathlon Cup in Valencia after a seven-year break from the sport as the 37-year-old bids to return to the United States team for next year's Paris Games. Jorgensen, world triathlon champion in 2014 and 2015, retired from the sport in 2017 to focus on competing in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, but was plagued by injuries. She returned to triathlon this year and finished almost 30 seconds ahead of German duo Nina Eim and Marlene Gomez-Goggel in Valencia on Saturday.
