Germany's Decisive Move on the Franco-German FCAS Fighter Jet Project

Germany plans to decide on the future of the FCAS fighter jet project in the coming weeks. The project aims to replace existing fighter jets by 2040 but has faced delays due to industrial rivalries.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is preparing to make a critical decision concerning the Franco-German FCAS fighter jet project. The announcement was made by a government spokesperson during a press briefing in Berlin on Friday. According to the spokesperson, while the issue is highly significant, its complexity requires thorough discussion.

The project, valued at 100 billion euros ($118 billion), was initiated in 2017 with the goal of replacing France's Rafales and Eurofighters by 2040. Recent delays in the project have been attributed to industrial rivalries among stakeholders.

The German government is hopeful that a final decision will be reached within the next few weeks despite these challenges.

