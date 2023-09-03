Left Menu

It's a big opportunity for us to play against India: Rohit Paudel

So, its a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country on the biggest stage, said Paudel on eve of the match.Paudel hoped that it would not rain on Monday.

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:22 IST
It's a big opportunity for us to play against India: Rohit Paudel

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said on Sunday that playing against accomplished teams like India will help them massively in their cricketing journey.

Nepal will face India in their final Asia Cup Group A match here on Monday.

They had lost their first match against Pakistan in Multan in the tournament opener.

''We all are very excited, especially playing against India. We didn't get such opportunities often. So, it's a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country on the biggest stage,'' said Paudel on eve of the match.

Paudel hoped that it would not rain on Monday. There is a prediction for 70 per cent rain in this city on the morrow.

''Weather is not in our control. But we are hoping that we get an opportunity to play against India to showcase our talent on a bigger stage. Otherwise, we get to play only smaller teams.

''We never imagined that we would get a chance to play two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and India. We want to make such opportunities count so that the cricketing world can take notice of us,'' said Paudel.

Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 on the back of them winning the ACC Premier Cup earlier this year.

Paudel said the entire team was proud of the journey so far.

''I think about our journey (as a team). I think all the players have been working really hard for the last two, three years. And because of that hard work I think we are here. I think we deserve to be here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023