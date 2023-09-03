Left Menu

Murugappa Gold Cup 2023: Indian Railways lifts title after beating Hockey Karnataka 5-2

Indian Railways were crowned the Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey champions after they trounced Hockey Karnataka 5-2 here on Sunday.

It was a lively final, as Railways took the lead early, just a couple of minutes into the meet, with Pratap Lakra netting the opener via a penalty corner.

Nevertheless, in the 17th minute, Thrishul Ganapathi scored the equaliser with a penalty corner.

Lakra then scored twice in the 24th and 29th minutes as Railways led 3-1 at half-time.

Following the restart, Indian Railways improved their lead with a couple of field goals from Ajit Pandey (36th) and Deepak (42nd).

As things entered into the final quarter, Karnataka's Chethan Karisiri scored a field goal in the 52nd minute before the final hooter ensured Railways' triumph.

Besides the winners' trophy, Indian Railways were presented with a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, whereas runner-up Hockey Karnataka was awarded the Silver Cup along with Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

