Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: GERMANY

Goal Bonanza VfB Stuttgart have made a memorable start to the Bundesliga season, having scored 11 goals in their three games and ensuring fans witnessed at least five goals per match.

Leading Bundesliga scorer Serhou Guirassy has netted five times already, the best start for a Stuttgart player since 1984. They won both home matches 5-0 over VfL Bochum and Freiburg while also going 5-1 down against RB Leipzig last week.

Despite the exciting start, coach Sebastian Hoeness has warned his players to remain grounded. "I won't tire of repeating that it is extremely important to see things in the right perspective," Hoeness said. "We have to remain humble and clear. Then we are able to play really good games."

SPAIN Bellingham continues to shine for Real Madrid

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid grabbed their fourth consecutive win of the season on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 thanks to another late goal by new-recruit Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder, who has quickly became a fan favourite, netted his fifth goal to top the LaLiga scoring chart. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only Real Madrid players to have scored in their first four games this century.

Bellingham got a standing ovation as the Spanish giants made their home debut in LaLiga this season at their revamped Santiago Bernabeu stadium which is nearing the final stages of a 900 million euro renovation project. The stadium had its new retractable roof closed on a rainy day in the Spanish capital.

ITALY "Unlucky" Roma in crisis

Describing the start of AS Roma's season as less than ideal would be an understatement. After three matches, the club have only one point and are in the relegation zone. Roma's midfielder Bryan Cristante, who assumed interview responsibilities after manager Jose Mourinho declined to speak to the media following the recent loss against AC Milan, stated that the team have been facing a string of unfortunate circumstances.

"Incidents are making the difference, we conceded six goals from just eight shots on target. Now we need to use the break for international duty to get ourselves back in shape and resume in the best way possible." With several key players injured, including Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla, the hope is that loan signing Romelu Lukaku can turn things around once league action resumes in two weeks.

"Lukaku is one of the best strikers in circulation and he makes the difference everywhere he goes. We are happy that he is here with us," Cristante said.

