HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 0143 DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Second seed Novak Djokovic secured his place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2 7-5 6-4 win over Borna Gojo of Croatia. The 36-year-old Serbian next faces American Taylor Fritz.

American Taylor Fritz, seeded ninth, booked his place in the quarter-finals after a battling 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 win over Swiss Dominic Stricker to reach the last eight for the first time in his career. "That was a battle, a really, physical, tight three sets that really came down to a couple of points here and there. I've had a lot of trouble at Slams, and there's no other place I'd rather do it," Fritz said.

2151 TIAFOE SWEEPS PAST HIJIKATA American Frances Tiafoe, the 10th seed, comfortably advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory over Australian Rinky Hijikata. He will face compatriot Ben Shelton in the last eight.

2129 GAUFF DOWNS WOZNIACKI Sixth seed Coco Gauff ended the run of former world number one and two-time U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 3-6 6-1. The American will face the winner of the match between Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

"Caroline (Wozniacki) is back and it looks like she never left, the level that she played today is amazing and she's being an inspiration for me. I remember when I saw her win the Australian Open, to play with her is an honour," Gauff said. 1929 CIRSTEA UPSETS BENCIC

Romanian Sorana Cirstea upset Olympic champion and Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals, where she will face Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova. "It's incredible, I always dreamed of being here, it's been many years where I have worked hard but wasn't rewarded, but in the end, if you keep working it pays off," Cirstea said.

1902 SHELTON KNOCKS PAUL OUT Ben Shelton beat 14th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 in an all-American clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sending the 20-year-old into the quarter-finals.

1743 MUCHOVA BEATS WANG Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat Xinyu Wang of China 6-3 5-7 6-1 to advance for the first time into the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a clash against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, while second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Borna Gojo. American Coco Gauff is also in action against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

