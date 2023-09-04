Rain stops play as Nepal reach 178/6
Rain interrupted the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday.
Sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up.
Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.
At the time of interruption Dipendra Singh Airee (27 not out) and Sompal Kami (11 not out) were at the crease.
Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for India.
