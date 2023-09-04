Biden says he is not worried about an auto strike, thinks it will not happen
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was not worried about an auto strike and thought it will not happen. Late last month, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept.
Reuters | Philadelphia | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
"No I'm not worried about a strike... I don't think it's going to happen," Biden said.
