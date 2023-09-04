Left Menu

HS Prannoy will look to build on his recent form in China Open 2023

China Open is the 20th tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and will be played at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s Xincheng Gymnasium. 

HS Prannoy will look to build on his recent form in China Open 2023
HS Prannoy (Photo: SAI Media/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's star shuttler HS Prannoy would look to build on his recent form at the China Open 2023 in Changzhou, China from September 5 to 10. In the men's singles China Open draw, Prannoy, who won a bronze medal at the world badminton championships last month, will look to build on his performance in Denmark. Prannoy achieved his career-best No.6 ranking last week.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen was handed a tough opening draw at China Open. Sen will face 10th ranked Anders Antonsen of Denmark. India's star men's double pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, seeded second, will lead India's challenge in the men's doubles competition alongside MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at Changzhou.

India's only pair in the women's doubles event Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa will face a difficult opening round against top-seeded home favourites Chen Qing Chen, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists. The China Open is the 20th tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and will be played at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre's Xincheng Gymnasium. (ANI)

