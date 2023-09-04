Sports News Roundup: Gauff into US Open quarter-finals after ending Wozniacki's run; Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted

Saudi Pro League clubs will travel to Iran to feature in the Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation on Monday said games between teams from the two nations would be played on a home-and-away basis for the first time since 2016. The move means Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will kick off their Asian Champions League campaign in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Sept. 19 against Persepolis while Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will also travel to Iran during the group phase.

Tennis-Gauff into US Open quarter-finals after ending Wozniacki's run

American teenager Coco Gauff ended Caroline Wozniacki's U.S. Open comeback with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday. The Dane, who returned to Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2019 after coming out of retirement following the birth of her two children, kept sixth seed Gauff on her toes for two sets but in the end her lack of match practice caught up with her and she ran out of steam.

Soccer-Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla

Former Real Madrid and Paris St Germain center-back Sergio Ramos is returning to his boyhood club Sevilla as a free agent, the LaLiga side said on Monday. After his contract with the Ligue 1 club ended in June, sources told Reuters that the 37-year-old snubbed a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad and agreed a one-year deal with the Spanish side.

Basketball-U.S. aiming for record sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase

The United States will be hoping to stay on track for a record sixth world title when they face Italy in the quarter-finals as the Basketball World Cup enters the knockout stage on Tuesday. The tournament has been full of surprises with debutants enjoying upset victories and many expected title contenders, including defending champions Spain, going home early.

Soccer-Italy's Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short

Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian soccer league said on Monday. Domestic broadcasting licences are a key source of revenue for Serie A clubs such as this year's champions Napoli, Juventus and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter.

Motor racing-Verstappen's record is part of something even more impressive

Max Verstappen made Formula One history with his 10th win in a row on Sunday but the Red Bull driver's all-time record forms part of a bigger success story that is even more remarkable. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, who had Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth behind Verstappen and his team mate Sergio Perez at the Italian Grand Prix, highlighted that fact afterwards.

Tennis-Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open

Defending champion Iga Swiatek exited the U.S. Open in the fourth round on Sunday and saw her reign as world number one come to an end after she unravelled 3-6 6-3 6-1 against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Polish four-times Grand Slam winner had not dropped a set before Sunday's match but was unable to hold off the confident 20th seed's charge.

Tennis-Sabalenka looks to march on at US Open with top ranking in the bag

Aryna Sabalenka will have a spring in her step when she meets Daria Kasatkina in the U.S. Open fourth round on Monday, with the Belarusian set to take over as world number one. The second seed reached the semi-finals in the previous two Grand Slams after her Australian Open triumph and will now leapfrog Iga Swiatek when the latest rankings are released on Sept. 11 after the New York champion's shock exit on Sunday.

Golf-Aberg can be 'generational player' says Europe skipper Donald

Europe's latest Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg could be a 'generational player' who will do amazing things in the game, Europe captain Luke Donald said on Monday. The 23-year-old Swede was named as one of Donald's six picks for the match in Rome having won the European Masters title in Crans Montana at the weekend.

Boxing-France-born boxer chases Olympic dream with Ivory Coast

Welterweight Sedia Sanogo grew up just a 20-minute drive from the arena hosting the Paris 2024 boxing tournament, but she has chosen to chase her Olympic dream under the flag of Ivory Coast, the country of her parents. "When I watched the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, there were many people from many countries, including my (former) teammates from the French team, but Ivory Coast was not represented," Sanogo, 33, told Reuters. "I asked myself: Where are they?"

(With inputs from agencies.)