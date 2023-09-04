Left Menu

Madison Keys defeats Jessica Pegula; Vondrousova makes first US Open quarterfinal

It took just 61 minutes for Keys to overwhelm No.3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 to advance.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:40 IST
Madison Keys defeats Jessica Pegula; Vondrousova makes first US Open quarterfinal
Madison Keys (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An all-American fourth-round clash saw former runner-up Madison Keys upset Jessica Pegula to storm into the quarterfinal of the ongoing US Open 2023. It took just 61 minutes for Keys to overwhelm No.3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 to advance. She advances to her third career quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows, and 10th overall.

Keys outplayed her American opponent to earn her second Top 5 triumph of 2023 (after her victory over Caroline Garcia in Dubai) and first at a major since defeating Barbora Krejcikova in the 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals. Keys exploded out of the gate, hitting first-strike wins from every part of the court. Her backhand return was especially devastating, with clean winners from that wing earning a maiden break for 2-0 and bringing up a fourth break chance for 5-1, which Keys converted to win the set's tightest game.

Keys hit 21 winners to only six from Pegula's racquet. In response to Pegula's attempt to change up her tactics, she was able to widen her repertoire in the second set, coming up with a precise lob in the first game and a sequence of great passes. Although Keys' win total exceeded Pegula's, another significant statistic was their same number of unforced mistakes (19 each). Pegula was unable to find her rhythm on either wing, and she also failed to capitalise on her limited chances to win the game. Keys threw up her first errant service game of the tournament with a break-up in the second set at 3-2. After levelling at 3-3, Pegula reacted with a string of sloppy forehand errors, falling 4-3 behind again.

No.9 Marketa Vondrousova kept her cool to rally from a set down to defeat unseeded American Peyton Stearns in the fourth round of the US Open. Vondrousova registered a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2 winner over unseeded Peyton Stearns. “She was playing great from the beginning, and I just tried to stay in the game. I’m very happy. I actually didn’t expect it after Wimby -- it was a lot of pressure. We’ll see what happens next," WTA.com Vondrousova said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023