Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters

Madison Keys stunned third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in an all-American clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, reaching the U.S. Open quarter-final for the first time since 2018. Keys crashed out of the first round at Cincinnati last month but appeared right at home on the New York hard courts, where she was runner-up in 2017, as she overwhelmed her opponent with 21 winners.

Tennis-Fifth seed Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round

Last year's U.S. open runner-up Ons Jabeur was knocked out in the fourth round by China's Zheng Qinwen who handed the ailing Tunisian fifth seed a 6-2 6-4 defeat on Monday. An illness left Jabeur struggling to catch her breath at times earlier in the tournament and she ran out of puff against Zheng, who sent over 21 winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Soccer-Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations

Brazil's forward Antony has been withdrawn from the squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru following assault allegations, the country's football confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Monday. The decision was taken after Brazilian media outlet UOL published allegations from Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accusing him of physical assault.

Rugby-Italy already singing as they arrive for World Cup

Italy are renowned for passionately singing their national anthem on international sporting occasions and their Rugby World Cup players proved that they can hold a tune no matter where they are - like they did at Lyon airport on Sunday.

A clearly relaxed squad were on the shuttle bus after disembarking from the plane and they sang a classic Italian pop song in a video shared by the Italy Rugby Federation on Instagram.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes quick work of Arnaldi to reach U.S. Open last eight

On the American Labour Day holiday, U.S. Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz went to work and eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals. Through the first week of the season's final Grand Slam, the world number one has been putting in routine shifts and dropped only one set en route to the last eight.

Basketball-U.S. aiming for record sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase

The United States will be hoping to stay on track for a record sixth world title when they face Italy in the quarter-finals as the Basketball World Cup enters the knockout stage on Tuesday. The tournament has been full of surprises with debutants enjoying upset victories and many expected title contenders, including defending champions Spain, going home early.

Soccer-Spain men's team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago. "We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team.

Motor racing-Verstappen's record is part of something even more impressive

Max Verstappen made Formula One history with his 10th win in a row on Sunday but the Red Bull driver's all-time record forms part of a bigger success story that is even more remarkable. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, who had Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth behind Verstappen and his team mate Sergio Perez at the Italian Grand Prix, highlighted that fact afterwards.

Swimming-Russian and Belarusian athletes given green light to compete as neutrals

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals in World Aquatics events, the sport's governing body said on Monday. Competitors from both countries were banned from international tournaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation". Belarus has been a key staging point for the invasion.

Tennis-Tiafoe v Shelton showdown a moment to reflect for Black athletes, says Blake

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will represent more than American tennis when they meet on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Tuesday - they will be inspiring the next generation of Black players, retired American James Blake told Reuters. The showdown between the duo marks the first time in 15 years - since Blake played Donald Young in the 2008 first round - that two Black American men will face off in the world's largest tennis venue.

