HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 0113 MEDVEDEV RECOVERS TO BEAT DE MINAUR

Former champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to beat Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2. The third seed will face fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. READ MORE

0032 SABALENKA CRUISES PAST KASATKINA Second seed Aryna Sabalenka extended her quest for a second Grand Slam title this season by reaching the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Russia's 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

The Belarusian, world number one as of next week, will face China's 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen. 2211 ZHENG UPSETS JABEUR IN STRAIGHT SETS

China's 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen pulled off a stunning 6-2 6-4 win over fifth seed and last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. 2028 RUBLEV PREVAILS

Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev overcame a wobble in the second set to beat Briton Jack Draper 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time. 1935 ALCARAZ SAILS INTO QUARTERS

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals by earning a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi. "I played a really solid match, less mistakes, played my game. I'm happy with my performance," said the 20-year-old Spaniard.

1720 VONDROUSOVA TRIUMPHS OVER STEARNS Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, with the Czech ninth-seed beating American Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2.

1715 KEYS EASES PAST PEGULA American 17th-seeded Madison Keys had little problem beating her compatriot, the third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly cloudy skies on Labour Day, with the temperature at around 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit).

