HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 0540 ZVEREV OUSTS SINNER

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner was knocked out by 12th seed Alexander Zverev 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, will next face defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

"I'm here to play. That's what I love doing. I don't know how it will end up but I'll give it my absolute best like I always do. I'll fight til the last moment... I'll be ready," Zverev said on facing the Spaniard. READ MORE

Former champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to beat Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2. The third seed will face fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. 0032 SABALENKA CRUISES PAST KASATKINA

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka extended her quest for a second Grand Slam title this season by reaching the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Russia's 10th seed Daria Kasatkina. The Belarusian, world number one as of next week, will face China's 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen.

2211 ZHENG UPSETS JABEUR IN STRAIGHT SETS China's 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen pulled off a stunning 6-2 6-4 win over fifth seed and last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

2028 RUBLEV PREVAILS Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev overcame a wobble in the second set to beat Briton Jack Draper 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time.

1935 ALCARAZ SAILS INTO QUARTERS Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the quarter-finals by earning a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

"I played a really solid match, less mistakes, played my game. I'm happy with my performance," said the 20-year-old Spaniard. 1720 VONDROUSOVA TRIUMPHS OVER STEARNS

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, with the Czech ninth-seed beating American Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2. 1715 KEYS EASES PAST PEGULA

American 17th-seeded Madison Keys had little problem beating her compatriot, the third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

