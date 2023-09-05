Left Menu

Updated: 05-09-2023 12:46 IST
India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland, Jamaica in inaugural Men's Hockey5s World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Reigning Asian champions India have been clubbed alongside Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica in Pool B of the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup slated from January 24-31 in Muscat.

Sixteen national teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into four groups of four teams each.

India earned their qualification for the tournament after beating Pakistan 4-4 (2-0 SO) at the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup at Salalah, Oman on Saturday.

The Netherlands have been drawn with Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria in Pool A.

Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya are placed in Pool C, while hosts Oman will face Malaysia, the United States and Fiji in Pool D.

''There are some really strong teams... Everyone will enter the tournament with the hopes of becoming the first-ever World Champions and we want to do that as well,'' India captain Mandeep Mor said in a Hockey India release.

''We will focus on our own game and try to stick to our game plans to achieve positive results,'' he added. Hockey 5s is a super-fast, highly skillful, shorter spectator-friendly format of the sport with five players in each side competing on a smaller pitch.

