Left Menu

Elite Pro 3x3 League basketball begins from Sept 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:36 IST
Elite Pro 3x3 League basketball begins from Sept 28
Representative image Image Credit: storyblocks
  • Country:
  • India

The biggest names of Indian basketball will be seen in action in the upcoming Elite Pro 3x3 League, scheduled to be held from September 28-October 1 in Noida.

The men's league will feature 16 teams with a total of six players per side while the women's league will have six teams.

The teams will be divided into four pools for the men's league, out of which two teams will qualify on the basis of a round-robin to the quarterfinals.

The leaders of the pools will then head into knockout rounds for the coveted trophy.

The women's league will be divided into two pools.

The top four teams will then compete for glory in knockouts.

''This format brings a perfect blend of skill, speed, and strategy, captivating both players and spectators alike,'' Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of The Elite Pro Basketball League and Elite Women's Pro Basketball League said in a release.

''We aim to inspire the next generation of basketball stars and pave the way for India's presence on the global basketball map.” The 3x3 basketball features three players in each team as opposed to the five in traditional basketball games.

There's only one substitute allowed on the bench in 3x3 basketball, who can enter the game anytime during a dead ball situation by tagging an outgoing player.

TEAMS ===== Men's League: Mumbai Stars, Pune Pythons, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Pachers, Chandigarh Conquerors, Hyderabad Hoops, Lucknow Swarm, Chennai Turbos, Punjab Gladiators, Ahmedabad Aces, Delhi Dominators, Bengaluru Stallions, Nagpur Knights, Goa Waves, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers.

Women’s League: Mumbai Starlets, Delhi Wildcats, Kolkata Victory, Chennai Chargers, Chandigarh Dreams and Bengaluru Blings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023